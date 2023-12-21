ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department picked up more than 100 dog houses, making sure that our furry neighbors aren’t left out in the cold. Two-hundred-and-twenty team members from home builder Clayton Albuquerque helped build and move the new dog houses.

“We saw a news story about their need for dog adoptions. So please if you got room, you got space, and you love furry friends, please go grab one,” says Vance McMillan, general manager at Clayton Albuquerque.

“It’s really inspiring to see community members and partners to reach out to us with the energy and passion and excitement really – to be able to support this cause,” says Outreach Program Manager Julie Buckland.

All team members get eight hours of time off each year for community volunteer work. More information on how to get a dog house is available the Animal Welfare Department’s website.