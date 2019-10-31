Animal Welfare on the lookout for pets left out in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cold weather has hit Albuquerque, and that has people reporting neighbors who are leaving their dogs outside.

“You always have those chances of running into the odd things, or really weird stuff,” said Animal Services Officer Alexander Saenz.

Saenez said each day on the job is different, but this time of year most of the calls are related to the cold weather.

“Most of the time without shelter, without access to food or water,” said Saenz.

By law, owners have to make sure their dogs have food and water, and a shelter if they leave them outside without a doggie door. That’s what prompted a neglect call Wednesday on Sembrillo Avenue on the southwest mesa.

“We’ve had a prior encounter here before, so it’s the same issue with the dog house. It was recently just this month…he stated that he would start building a dog house,” said Saenz.

Wednesday, he went to see if any progress has been made on the shelter. After about a 15-minute visit and a bag of hay later, Saenz reported back what happened.

“He almost has it finished. He has the framework built out, he just needs to put up the walls and the plywood,” he said.

Although, he doesn’t make contact with the dog’s owners at every call. At the next stop, the dogs were visible from the street but no one was home. Saenz called a number on record for the owner to try and make contact.

“We just need to check compliance. Make sure the animals are being taken care of as required by the city of Albuquerque,” Saenz told the woman on the other end of the call.

She replied, “So what’s wrong with the animals that they’re being neglected? Because I went over there like three weeks ago and they were perfectly fine.”

Saenz asked the caller if he could get the message to the dog’s owner, and checked to make sure the animals looked okay.

“The goal is just to make sure the pets are being taken care of responsibly,” he said.

Officers aren’t allowed to remove the dogs from the yards except under extreme circumstances. So far this month, Saenz has given out two citations related to the cold weather.