ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque hopes free microchipping will increase the number of lost pets reunited with their owners. Last month, Animal Welfare microchipped more than 1,500 Albuquerque pets for free.

They say 73% of the animals brought in the last year did have a microchip but were never claimed. The department reminds residents of the importance of keeping up-to-date details linked to your pet’s microchip. If you want your pet microchipped, Animal Welfare shelters provide year-round free service.