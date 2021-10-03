Animal Welfare offering training for interested foster families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare says it needs fosters who can bottle feed puppies and kittens every two to four hours. This comes amid an influx of litters coming into shelters without their mothers.
Story continues below:
- Business: M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic Albuquerque building
- Development: Campbell Ranch plan could bring 4,000+ homes to Edgewood area
- Crime: Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Viernes 1 de Octubre 2021
Animal Welfare has two virtual training classes this week – the first on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and the second on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up for the classes online.