Animal Welfare offering training for interested foster families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare says it needs fosters who can bottle feed puppies and kittens every two to four hours. This comes amid an influx of litters coming into shelters without their mothers.

Animal Welfare has two virtual training classes this week – the first on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and the second on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up for the classes online.

