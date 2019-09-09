Animal Welfare offering free microchipping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare department is offering free microchipping for your pet this month at both the east and westside shelters.

Animal Welfare’s marketing manager, Desiree Cawley, stresses the importance of microchipping your pet. “It’s required in order to own a pet, but also, we wanted to be able to get pets back to their owners,” she said. “A lot of times we scan and there’s no microchip, no updated microchipping as well so then, unfortunately, we are unable to connect the pet with their owners.”

Cawley said the choice to offer free microchipping came from the idea to have no barriers in the process. “You don’t have to make an appointment, you just have to be over 18. Have a valid driver’s license because the microchip will be attached to your I.D. and it’s really quick,” she said.

The event will be going on from Tuesday September 10th to Sunday September 15th from 9:30 am. The westside shelter is located at 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW and the eastside shelter is at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE.