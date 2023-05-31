ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Welfare Department is offering free microchipping for Albuquerque dogs and cats. The service will be available starting June 1 through 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the east and westside shelters.
Those who attend should bring a valid ID and must be at least 18 years old. No appointment is needed to take advantage of the microchipping but you do need to be an Albuquerque resident. The Eastside shelter is located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE and the Westside location is at 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. NW.