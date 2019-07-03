Animal Welfare offering free microchipping ahead of Fourth of July fireworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is offering up a special deal for your pets ahead of the Fourth of July. This week, Animal Welfare is offering free microchipping to pet owners.

They say when pets get spooked and run away because of fireworks, microchipping may save owners the hassle of searching area shelters.

“Keep your pets inside, keep them safe, prevent them from getting out. Right around the Fourth of July, we definitely see an increase in intakes, especially dogs because they get really scared and really act out of character and they get really creative in the ways they can escape,” said Danny Nevarez, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “In many cases, if we find a pet out in the field, one of our officers finds a pet, a lot of times we can get it back to the pet owner before even having to bring it into the shelter.”

Animal Welfare is encouraging pet owners to keep their animals indoors to keep them from getting loose. If your animal does somehow get out, there are multiple ways to look for your pet.

“Typically, if your pet is microchipped, we’ll be contacting you,” said Nevarez. “So, again, it’s very important to have your pet microchipped but you can start online, call the shelter, or you can come visit the shelters to look for your pet if they get out.”

Meanwhile, you can take advantage of the microchipping special at both the eastside and westside shelters through Friday. You do not need an appointment.