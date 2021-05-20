Animal Welfare looking for people to foster kittens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare needs some help to care for kittens. The city shelters have around 80 kittens too young to be adopted, including some that need constant care or bottle-feeding. Animal Welfare said since April, it has taken in more than 300 kittens.

For now, they need to stay with foster parents until they’re big enough to be spayed or neutered, which can take between two to six weeks. “So they range in all different ages, but they definitely need around the clock care, and lots of love and snuggles. Some are super calm, some are super playful, but they all need the love and care of a foster parent,” Carolyn Tiseo, Foster Coordinator for Animal Welfare said.