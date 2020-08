ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexican took the stage Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention to tell the story of his wife, Jackie Vigil.

"Every time I open the garage door, stand in the driveway, I hear that horn, I see her slumped in the seat. When I go to bed at night, that sound and image haunt me," said the husband of Jackie, Sam Vigil.