Animal Welfare holds Christmas themed dog adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This month, Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is hosting a “Christmas in July” adoption event.

From Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, the adoption fee for all pets will be $5. All adoptions also include spay/neuter, microchip, and all required vaccinations.

The shelter also wants to remind interested pet owners to choose the right pet for your family. “Making sure you get the right pet that matches your lifestyle is the key component to being a successful pet owner,” Danny Nevarez, Director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department.

An interested person must be at least 18-years-old to adopt an animal from the shelter. They must also show a valid driver’s license or photo ID with your date of birth.

The Animal Welfare Department also stressed that new pet owners need to understand that from time to time it may become difficult to care for your pet. Instead of surrendering the pet, the Animal Welfare Department suggest learning about the training options available.

Animal Humane New Mexico and other training classes are available for dog owners who are looking for help.

Adoption Locations