ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare will help you find your lost pets.

The shelter says they will be offering free microchipping for all Albuquerque pet owners. The officer will run from September 10 through September 15 at the Westside and Eastside shelters.

Interested people need to be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Also, no appointments are necessary.