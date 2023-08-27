BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Some Albuquerque residents were able to find a new furry friend at this weekend’s shelter adoption event.

It was held at the eastside shelter, westside shelter, and Lucky Paws at Coronado Mall.

Officials said because of an influx of animals entering the shelters, it is mandatory that they do adoption weekends like this often.

Adoption fees were waived on all pets, and each adoption included a free spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and one free initial vet visit.

Visit the Animal Welfare Dept.’s website here.