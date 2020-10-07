Animal Welfare Dept. shares images of gender reveal for new kittens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is providing the first look at some new kittens. The department shared photos on Facebook after one of their fosters decided to do a gender reveal for the new mom and her babies.

The mother, Kiki, gave birth to four Siamese kittens. There are three girls and a boy.

Two of the kittens, the male and one female, already have homes lined up while the other two and the mother are still looking for a home. The department says Kiki and the remaining two kittens will be available for adoption in about four weeks.

If you are interested in adopting Kiki, you are asked to send an email to AWDFoster@cabq.gov.

