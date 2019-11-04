Animal Welfare Dept. participates in three-day National Adoption Weekend

If you’re looking to adopt a new four-legged, furry friend, the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department will be participating in an upcoming three-day nationwide pet adoption that includes dogs, cats, and even rabbits. Adoption counselor Carolyn Tiseo discusses the upcoming event and shows off the loveable Oso ID#A1650208 who is also up for adoption.

In cooperation with PetSmart stores and PetSmart Charities, the Animal Welfare Dept. is taking part in National Adoption Weekend on November 8, 9, and 10. The event will be held at the PetSmart at Winrock at 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE as well as the PetSmart located at 350 Eubank Blvd NE.

On Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 the adoption event will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, November 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Adoption fees for all pets will be $10.

In honor of those who served our country, the Animal Welfare Department is waiving the pet adoption fee for veterans, active duty servicemen and women, reserves, military retirees, and their families from Monday, October 28 through Monday, November 11. Veterans will be asked to show proof of military status to meet adoption requirements.

The waived pet adoption for veterans will also apply during National Adoption Weekend.