Animal Welfare Dept. highlights Pet of the Week, adoption events

All dogs deserve a loving, forever home and if you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, look no further than the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. Kennel supervisor Jackie Wallace brought the Pet of the Week, American PitBull Terrier mix Nola with her to talk about upcoming adoption events this weekend.

Nola is very sweet and loves people, children, as well as other dogs. She is gentle and has an easy-going demeanor which would make her a great fit for just about any home.

Nola is housebroken and walks very well on a leash. Her ID number is #A1806656 and can be found at the Eastside shelter located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE.

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Lucky Paws van will be at Jack & Rascal’s located at 4401 Montano Rd. NW. At this site, adoptions will be $10.

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Melloy Dodge will be hosting an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Adoptions will be $5 at this site only.