ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is expecting hundreds of orphaned kittens and puppies. The new kittens and puppies are expected soon and the animal welfare department is asking for donations.
The department is asking for food, toys, blankets and more. You can donate online through their Amazon registry. You can also donate in person until April 30th.