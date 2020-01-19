Animal Welfare, Cub Scouts build doghouses for local pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership is trying to keep dog owners and their pets together.

Animal Welfare and the Cub Scout Pack 4-41 are trying to help pet owners be in compliance with the law by having to provide shelter protection for outdoor dogs. Saturday, they held an event building portable dog houses for medium to large dogs to donate for people in need.

“If officers do witness any violations of no dog house or its improper if they are using something or don’t have one at all they can call us and we can deliver or they can deliver it to the person,” said Field Services Supervisor Lieutenant Thomas Romero.

All the houses that were built Saturday were donated or funded by a grant.