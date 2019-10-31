Animal Welfare Coalition’s ArtBark event helps provide medical care for sick and injured animals

ArtBark is the Animal Welfare Coalition‘s live and silent auction fundraising event. Funds raised at this event help support the organization’s growing efforts to better the lives of the neglected and abused animals in New Mexico.

Animal Welfare Coalition is a nonprofit that runs the animal shelter in Las Vegas, New Mexico and addresses the cruelty and neglect of dogs and cats in the area. AWC Director Martina Holguin explains that recently, the organization has been dealing with a large-scale hoarding and neglect case which has stretched its funds and doubled their numbers.

AWC’s upcoming fundraiser ArtBark supports the organization which helps provide medical care for sick and injured animals in addition to supporting community programs beyond sheltering.

There are amazing art pieces in every medium available at ArtBark includ9ing jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, mosaic oils, acrylics, and more. As the holidays are quickly approaching, ArtBark is an opportunity to start gift shopping as well in addition to benefitting AWC’s Pet Center.

ArtBark 2019 will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Mexico Highlands University in the Trolley Building in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Those who cannot make it to ArtBark can help through online donations.