Animal Welfare calling for ‘superheroes’ to join their League of Volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local shelters want you to be a hero for animals in need and they’re getting your favorite new movies involved. Starting Saturday, Albuquerque Animal Welfare is launching a new superhero campaign in local theaters to get people into their ‘League of Volunteers.’

“We’re really looking for superheroes to help us come into the shelter and just socialize and assist with the overall behavioral enrichment and other daily tasks with keeping these animals healthy in the shelter,” said Danny Nevarez, director of Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “We need more people to come in and more to assist in helping these animals find loving homes for the rest of their lives.”

The PSA will run in theaters through the end of November. “Web slingers” and other heroes who are interested in using their superpowers to help homeless pets must be 18-years-old or older and be available to volunteer for at least six hours each month.

The shelter is open seven days a week for volunteer support. Interested ‘heroes’ can apply online or email awdvolunteer@cabq.gov.