ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department needs help keeping the shelter animals warm this winter.

Department officials are asking the public for new or used towels and blankets. Officials say they serve a crucial role in keeping the animals warm and comfortable and they are currently running low on their supply.

Any donations can be dropped off at either the Eastside Shelter located at 8920 Lomas Blvd NE or the Westside Shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens RD SW.