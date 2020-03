ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is National Girl Scouts Day and even cats at Albuquerque Animal Welfare are celebrating.

The four-legged friends want your Girl Scout cookie case boxes. The shelter already has gotten some donations.

The boxes give the cats something to play in and help the scared cats find comfort and a place to hide You can drop off boxes at the eastside and westside shelters.

