Animal Protection of New Mexico offers help through Equine Emergency Assistance Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you or someone you know struggling to feed their horses, donkeys, or mules due to financial hardship? There is help available to you through the Animal Protection of New Mexico‘s Equine Emergency Feed Assistance Program.

The program manager at Animal Protection of New Mexico, Victoria Murphy discusses how the program works and how you can receive help. Since 2010, the Animal Protection of New Mexico’s Equine Protection Fund has provided crucial assistance to over 1,300 equines in homes and sanctuaries across the state thanks to the generosity of donors and supporters who have partnered with the organization.

Any New Mexico resident with personal equines that are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic or other emergency circumstance may apply for assistance. Over the last month, the organization’s helpline has responded to a substantial increase in requests for emergency feed assistance as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The level is incredible, to give you a comparison, in 2019 I think we helped 17 equines in what we call quarter two and so far, and we’re not even through the quarter in 2020, we’ve helped over 90 equines just since the COVID crisis,” said Victoria.

Assistance is reserved for those who are not breeding or racing equines. To apply for assistance, visit the Animal Protection of New Mexico’s website.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation to the Animal Protection of New Mexico online to provide assistance to animals in need.