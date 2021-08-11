Animal Protection New Mexico holds August fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1979, Animal Protection New Mexico has been advocating for animals by effecting systemic change and working towards the humane treatment of all animals. This year, as part of their annual August for Animals Fundraiser, they are focusing on the lifesaving work done by their animal cruelty hotline. Dorothee Hutchinson, chief development officer with Animal Protection New Mexico, talked about how the hotline works and what New Mexicans can do to put an end to animal abuse in the state.

In 2021, with the help of the community, Animal Protection New Mexico responded to over 400 calls to their Animal Cruelty Hotline. They also worked with the NM Livestock Board to offer rewards for info in a gruesome horse killing case, and briefed the FBI on animal cruelty in New Mexico.

This year they are hoping to raise $40,000. People interested in donating or wanting to learn more about Animal Protection New Mexico should visit their website.