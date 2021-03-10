Animal Humane New Mexico’s Thrift Shop celebrates nine years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you shop at Animal Humane New Mexico’s Thrift Shop, the money you spend goes directly towards improving the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs. The Thrift shop is celebrating 9 years of operation this weekend by offering up some sweet deals for their customers. Animal Humane New Mexico’s Events & Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets discusses what they are doing to celebrate this milestone.

On the weekend of March 13 and 14, the Thrift Shop is offering 25% off every anything in-store. The shop is open from 10 am to 6 pm, every Tuesday through Sunday, and they are operating with COVID-safe guidelines, at a limited capacity. They also accept donations on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am – 12 pm. The Thrift Shop is located at 4646 Menaul Blvd NE. You can visit AnimalHumaneNM.org to learn more.