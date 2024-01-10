ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is relocating its Albuquerque thrift shop over the next month.

The current thrift shop located at 4646 Menaul Blvd. NW will be moved to 5341 Menaul Blvd. NE, which is about half a mile down the street inside the Daskalos Shopping Center. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve had a huge increase in traffic which has been great, but we need a little more space. The new store will offer four times more retail space as well as ample parking,” said Val Wilson, executive director of Animal Humane New Mexico.

The new space will give Animal Humane a space to place cats for adoption and also allow them to host mobile pet adoptions for dogs. It also will feature a larger donation center. “So we’ll be starting to accept donations at the new store on January 20. And then we hope to have a full moving day on February 24. So the current store will close after we fully transition to the new one,” Wilson explained.

Items that can be donated to the thrift shop include furniture, pet supplies, clothing, electronics, home goods, linens and other gently used items. For a list of items that will not be accepted, click here.

The revenue generated by the thrift shop directly goes back to Animal Humane New Mexico, which is a private non-profit organization.”Our mission is to improve the lives and support the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs with sheltering adoptions, humane education and veterinary services,” said Wilson.

To learn more about Animal Humane New Mexico, click here.