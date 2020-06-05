Animal Humane New Mexico hosts virtual feline fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting its first-ever “Online Feline Fiesta” to celebrate National Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month. The online fundraiser is supporting both homeless cats and dogs.

Organizers will share fun cat facts and will take a look at adoptable cats. You can make a donation to help shelter pets from Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7 by visiting Animal Humane’s website or their Facebook page.

Donations of at $10 or more will receive a cat coloring poster designed specifically for the fiesta. At p.m. on Friday, you will be able to view Animal Humane’s exclusive Feline Fiesta ‘Cat Cam’ Livestream online.