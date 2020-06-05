Live Now
Mayor Keller, city officials to address calls for additional police reform Friday

Animal Humane New Mexico hosts virtual feline fiesta

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting its first-ever “Online Feline Fiesta” to celebrate National Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month. The online fundraiser is supporting both homeless cats and dogs.

Organizers will share fun cat facts and will take a look at adoptable cats. You can make a donation to help shelter pets from Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7 by visiting Animal Humane’s website or their Facebook page.

Donations of at $10 or more will receive a cat coloring poster designed specifically for the fiesta. At p.m. on Friday, you will be able to view Animal Humane’s exclusive Feline Fiesta ‘Cat Cam’ Livestream online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

