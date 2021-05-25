Animal Humane New Mexico hosts 2nd annual online Feline Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cat lovers, listen up. Animal Humane New Mexico’s online Feline Fiesta is back. This online fundraiser is presented by Animal Humane’s partner, the Albuquerque Cat Clinic, and this three-day event is all about helping raise money for Animal Humane while finding loving forever homes for cats.

The online event is June 1-6 and will feature a virtual silent auction, Kitten Yoga, and more. For every individual that donates $10 or more, Animal Humane New Mexico will provide a free, downloadable and printable Creative Cat Coloring Poster designed by local artist, Mary Lambert. You can also celebrate in style with their limited edition “Purr-sonal Paw-ty” Package for $25. Go to felinefiesta.org for more information.