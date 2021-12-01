Animal Humane New Mexico celebrates generosity of the community on Grateful Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking to add a furry companion to your family this year, Animal Humane New Mexico can help out. Animal Humane PR and Media Manager Madison Beets highlights the adoptable Lady Bird and discusses the success of Giving Tuesday.

About five years old, Lady Bird is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix that came to Animal Humane as a stray. While not much is known about her past, Animal Humane officials have learned that Lady Bird is very friendly is a fan of cheese and squeaky toys.

Animal Humane New Mexico has reopened for walk-in adoptions at both their Albuquerque main campus located at 615 Virginia St. and their Westside Adoption Center at 10141 Coors Blvd. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Staff asks that visitors wear masks.

December 1 is Grateful Wednesday as it comes after the largest giving day of the year, Giving Tuesday. Madison explains that this year, the organization was able to raise over $61,000 which will go towards Animal Humane’s programs and the support of the pets they help annually.

The community can continue to support local pets in need by visiting animalhumanenm.org/givingtuesday. For more information on adoptions and to browse available dogs and cats, visit animalhumanenm.org.