Animal Humane gets surprise donation

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Christmas in July for Animal Humane New Mexico. PNM gave more than 200 pounds of dog and cat food, toys and supplies to Animal Humane. For the shelter, it came as a surprise to many of the employees.

Story continues below:

“Only a few select individuals knew, just enough so that we could be prepped and have everyone outside,” said Madison Beets, events and promotions coordinator of Animal Humane. PNM says it will continue its random acts of kindness as it looks to give back to the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES