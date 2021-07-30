Animal Humane gets surprise donation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Christmas in July for Animal Humane New Mexico. PNM gave more than 200 pounds of dog and cat food, toys and supplies to Animal Humane. For the shelter, it came as a surprise to many of the employees.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides in Albuquerque, so far
- KRQE Espanol: Jueves 30 de Julio 2021
- Investigation: ‘Lawmakers, not lawbreakers’: Rep. Stapleton’s legislative investigation process
“Only a few select individuals knew, just enough so that we could be prepped and have everyone outside,” said Madison Beets, events and promotions coordinator of Animal Humane. PNM says it will continue its random acts of kindness as it looks to give back to the community.