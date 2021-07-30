Animal Humane gets surprise donation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fair ended its week of activities on Friday with a live auction. Students who wanted to auction off their small animals had the opportunity to do so live in person, as well as online.

Students like Kenzie Hayes have dedicated a lot of time and effort to prepare their animals for auction. That's why she says it means so much to her when she feels supported by those who show up to the event because they're investing in her future. "Most of the kids whose money they make from this auction either goes back into next year's project and their future animals or like myself, to save up for college and what we want to do beyond high school once we're out of the 4H program. So without community support, we wouldn't be able to do that," Hayes said.