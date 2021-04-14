Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is in need of foster families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people during the pandemic have been spending a lot of time at home, including those who are now working remotely. This could be the perfect opportunity to foster a four-legged friend. Outreach Manager at Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center Candace Sanchez provides details about their foster opportunities.

Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center need foster families. Foster families care for animals that aren’t ready for adoption. Most foster placements are two to six weeks and are for nursing mothers and their litters, young kittens, puppies, injured pets, or animals needing socialization time away from the Shelter. Those interested can submit an application online.