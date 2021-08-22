Animal adoption event held at pet bakery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit and an Albuquerque business teamed up Sunday to help animals in need find their forever homes. The East Mountain Companion Animal Project hosted an adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery.

Puppies, kittens, and adult dogs were all up for adoption. They are all microchipped and up to date with vaccinations and are spayed or neutered. The animal project was first started a year ago to raise money for Moriarty Animal Control but has since expanded.

“Generally, we reach out to high-kill facilities, shelters with high euthanasia rates or high population, that may have to euthanize for space. We take the animal, provide that care, and we are a foster-based network, and then we get them adopted,” said Chelsea Worley with the East Mountain Companion Animal Project.

They typically host adoptions at the bakery the third Sunday of each month.