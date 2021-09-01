Angel Tribute cars honoring lives lost on 9/11 makes stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cross-country car tour honoring those killed on 9/11 made a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday. The Angel Tribute cars crossing America tour is visiting nine cities to honor the 2,978 men and women who died on 9/11 and the first responders that risked their lives.

It’s organized by Fueled by the Fallen and the Spirit of Liberty Foundation which passed what they call the Unity Torch to the Albuquerque community. Each of the tribute cars was created to ensure future generations always remember 9/11. “They can’t know their future if they don’t know their history. These cars were built to keep a promise to never, ever forget,” said Kevyn Major Howard of Fueled by the Fallen.

During Wednesday’s ceremony at Fire Station Two, they also took a moment to honor the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan last week.