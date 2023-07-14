ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Helping people fight addiction, Ancora Transitional Service is a non-profit that provides educational and training services to individuals in need of employment.

They are trying to create a safe place where people can engage in behavioral health services more casually and get support for cocaine disorder, anxiety, and depression. But they also want people to come out and work, hang out, and create art and just be part of their mission.

They are currently seeking support, volunteers, sponsors, and donations to help them help the community and address the substance use epidemic we are facing today. For more information visit facebook.com/AncoraTransitionalServices.