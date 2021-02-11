American Mothers, Inc. names 2021 New Mexico Mother of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tiffany Gravelle is an author, professional events planner, and CEO of Hello Tiffany. In addition to those titles, Gravelle is also a business consultant with over 25-years of experience in business development, leadership, and managing teams, one of which includes her blended family of seven.

Gravelle now has another title as she was named 2021 New Mexico Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. American Mothers, Inc. initially was started by Anna Reeves Jarvis as an idea to heal the damage done to families who were caught in the Civil War.

The organization reports that in 1931 a Mothers Committee started when Eleanor Roosevelt created a nationwide program for the better observance of Mother’s Day that would help dependent mothers and children in need. According to American Mothers, Inc. by 1933, committees formed in just about every state, and in 1935 Lucy Keen Johnson from Georgia was presented at the first American Mother of the year to provide inspiration to the country that would represent a mother’s unconditional love, inner strength, and courage.

Every year, American Mothers names an inspirational mother from nominees across the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. American Mothers states that nominees for Mother of the Year must embody those traits highly regarded in mothers and display the ability to strengthen family relationships, should exemplify in her life and conduct the precepts of the Golden Rule and the power of a mother’s inner strength to deal with the successes and challenges in life, and should exhibit an interest in her community by participation in programs and services that enrich mothers, children, and families.

In her blog on the American Mother’s website, Gravelle, a native New Mexican states she is passionate about hunger insecurity, domestic violence prevention, and education initiatives across the state. She is the mother and step-mother of two teenagers and three adults. Gravelle founded the Make Merry Project that provided a personal shopping event and Christmas gifts to over 850 homeless children in partnership with the Albuquerque Public Schools McKinney-Vento Program in December.