American Lung Association in NM hosts annual Fight For Air Climb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making a positive impact on the thousands of New Mexicans affected by lung disease. That’s what you’ll be doing if you participate in the Fight for Air Climb. Kent Cravens, CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, is serving as the 2021 Fight For Air Climb Corporate Chairman. He discusses the challenge, how it got started, and how you can take part.

The Fight For Air Climb is on April 10, 2021, at the Albuquerque Fire Academy and is a great way to challenge yourself physically while making a positive impact on the thousands of New Mexicans affected by lung disease. This year, American Lung Association in New Mexico is partnering with Fire Fighters from across the state to host two events. A traditional stair climb and a modified Fire Fighter Combat Challenge. Money raised from this event supports local programs.

The event’s cost is $25 registration and a minimum of $100 fundraising to be eligible to participate. This is a COVID-safe event. Companies, families, or individuals can sign up. Sign up now at ClimbAlbuquerque.org or call 505-265-0732 for information.