ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit spent the morning collecting toys for local kids in need. American Legion Post 13 hosted its annual Toys for Tots Christmas Party Saturday.

At the event, they collect community donations of toys and other items for families in the metro area. There was also live music for people who stopped by to enjoy.

Each year, they normally help roughly 200 kids. Organizers said it’s just one way they can help make the holidays a little brighter for the community.

The toys will be handed out to kids next weekend, even Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. American Legion Post 13 is still accepting toy donations if you’d like to donate.