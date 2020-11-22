American Legion, local businesses team up to give away turkeys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local groups are making sure families in need don’t go without a holiday turkey. The American Legion and Albuquerque businesses hosted a turkey giveaway Saturday afternoon at Post 13 near UNM.

About 25 volunteers handed out the food along with gift cards. Organizers say it was important to support New Mexicans struggling during the pandemic. “We are always open to anything that helps out the community and veterans and families in any way they can, and in a safe way,” said Commander of the American Legion Post 13 Paul Espinoza. “Honestly, I just hope this little thing that I’m doing makes a big impact on this city. Pretty much to raise awareness of all the people that are struggling that we really don’t see that are struggling.”

Organizers gave away 250 turkeys and more than 60 gift cards.