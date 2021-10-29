American Heart Association strives to advance cardiovascular health for all

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans while stroke comes in at number five. With support, the American Heart Association New Mexico can continue to build a healthier community and longer lives for all.

Mary Martinez, Sherri Wells, and Lisa Brower discuss how the community can join their fight. Founded in 1924, the AHA has developed into the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

Last year, the organization reports they trained and certified 3,802 New Mexicans in CPR which if performed immediately, can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival. AHA is also funding research awards in the state that total over $700,000.

AHA was also able to get nearly 19,000 New Mexico students active and educated on heart health and kindness through their Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge programs. If you’d like to support the American Heart Association and its efforts, text HEARTOFNM2021 to 41-444.

The organization is celebrating World Stroke Day by sharing the warning signs of stroke, providing tips on preventing them, and discussing how to monitor your blood pressure. For more information on the organization and additional health tips and more, visit heart.org.