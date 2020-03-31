American Heart Association offers tips to maintain healthy at-home routine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – With the evolving impact of the coronavirus in communities across the country, the public is facing new challenges that are preventing people from getting to school, stores, the gym, and even staying healthy at home. David Romero spoke with the executive director of the American Heart Association, Sherri Wells to discuss resources and tips on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle at home.

Sherri encourages people to set a routine and to include physical activity in that routine. Activities such as jumping jacks, walking in place, and squats will allow you to stay active while remaining at home.

A lot of great staple foods such as nuts and grains can be found in your pantry. “Believe it or not, frozen vegetables are a really good healthy resource,” said Sherri. Canned vegetables, canned and dried fruits, whole-grain breads and tortillas, and nuts and seeds are also foods that can be easy and healthy snacks.

Sherri explains that individuals with heart disease are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19. “What we’re seeing is that right now, across our nation there are 121 million people with heart-type situations. And so people with heart disease are about 48% of the most vulnerable individuals who are more likely to either contract the virus or have a harder time surviving it,” said Sherri.

These individuals are encouraged to obey social distancing protocols and to remain at home. If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to first call the coronavirus hotline at 1-855-600-3453 to be screened.

The New Mexico Department of Health also offers an online self-screening tool. NMDOH also provides available COVID-19 testing sites.

The American Heart Association provides additional resources for healthy living during the COVID-19 outbreak.