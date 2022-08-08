ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Heart walk is helping our state fight and become a champion for health, and well-being. Join AHA on August 27, for the annual #NMheartWalk.

The New Mexico Heart Walk is a great way to boost physical and emotional health while greatly impacting New Mexico communities and saving lives. “Heart disease in New Mexico is one of the leading killers of New Mexicans, we want to improve that,” said Victor Segura, CEO-New Mexico/CPR2UNM.LLC.

Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association has developed into the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease.

Did you know that cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the No. 1 killer of all Americans? Heart disease also kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

The walk will start at 8 a.m. sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug.27. People can join individually or as a team. There will be five different walks taking place all over the state.

Locations

Albuquerque:

Mesa Del Sol Aperture Center

5700 University Blvd SE, Ste 300

Albuquerque, NM

Rio Rancho

Campus Park

2516 King Blvd NE

Rio Rancho, NM

Artesia

Artesia General Hospital

702 North 13th St

Artesia, NM

Cuba

St. Francis of Assisi Park Trail

31-51 NM-126

Cuba, NM 87103

Roswell

Location: TBD

Roswell

New Mexico

The fundraising goal is to raise $180,000. For more information to donate/sign up for the race visit their website.