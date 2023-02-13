ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With cardiovascular disease being the number one cause of death in women, the American Heart Association is doing its part to raise awareness and support women affected by heart disease. In line with their current theme, “Be the Beat,” the American Heart Association challenges one member of each household to learn how to do hands-only CPR.

Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Sherri Wells, explains that one in three women will die of heart disease and 47% of women will die of a heart-related stroke. Wells also expresses that women are less likely to receive the help they need when having a sudden cardiac arrest.

The American Heart Association is hosting a women’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotel Albuquerque. The association will host a silent auction, lunch, and speakers during the event.

Tamara Ludwig, a speaker for the American Heart Association, shares her experience with cardiovascular disease explaining that she was born with congenital heart defects and was told she would not make it past one year alive. After many procedures funded by the American Heart Association and a heart transplant, Ludwig now has much to say regarding the topic.

For more information go to ahaalbuquerque.ejoinme.org.