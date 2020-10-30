American Heart Assoc. celebrating annual Heart Ball virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Building a foundation of health within our community. The American Heart Association is a science-based organization that continues to work for all Americans when it comes to fighting heart diseases and stroke, two of the top killer in the United States.

Sherri Wells, Executive Director of the American Heart Association New Mexico, says their annual Heart Ball will be going through some changes for this year. “For this first time ever, we’re hosting a virtual Heart Ball,” Wells said. “We actually renamed it to be called the Heart of New Mexico Experience.” The event will be held online on November 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Wells said not only has the COVID-19 pandemic shaped how the Heart Association has put on their Heart Ball, but it has shaped the work they’ve been doing all year. “We have been there since the very beginning.. in February and we actually issued a $2.5 million rapid research grant. We are continuing to work with researchers and scientists around the world in looking at ways to fight the COVID pandemic,” said Wells.

According to Wells, 44% of people have underlying health issues, so the Heart Association has also been focusing on nutrition security, mental health, and healthy eating. “Children miss more school days now, they’re having a harder time concentrating, they have hungry stomachs and at risk for chronic disease later. So some of the things we’re doing in New Mexico, knowing that 17% of the individuals here are living in households that are below the federal poverty level. So we are working on initiatives so that they have access to healthy foods is a vital aspect of nutrition security,” Wells said. More information on the virtual Heart of New Mexico Experience as well as information on how you can get involved are all on the American Heart Association’s website.