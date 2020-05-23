American Flag stolen from Hinkle Family Fun Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hinkle Family Fun Center reported their American Flag was stolen early Saturday.

The new flag was raised on Friday in celebration of the Memorial Day weekend, as well as displayed at half-staff to honor those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic per the President’s Decree. “The American Flag flown at Hinkle Family Fun Center has become a symbol of the pride that we as a company take in being a part of this great country,” said Co-Owner of Hinkle Family Fun Center, Bryan Hinkle in a statement.

A police report has been filed with APD the company is asking the public’s help with any leads to the people or persons involved. A reward is being offered for information leading to the felony arrest of those responsible.

