ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Diabetes Association says diabetes an epidemic in New Mexico. With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month it’s the ideal time to raise awareness about prevention and treatment.

The American Diabetes Association says over 200,000 people in New Mexico have diabetes. With an estimated 53,000 people who have diabetes and don’t even know it. 90-95% have type 2 diabetes. With type two diabetes your body is still making insulin, just not enough to keep your blood sugar at a normal range. Type one diabetes is an autoimmune disease, which means the body stops producing insulin. There is no cure for type one diabetes, but it can be medically manageable. If you are diagnosed with type 2 you would need to make a change in your diet, which will make an impact on your body. For more information visit nm.optum.com.