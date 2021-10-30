American Cancer Society holds breast cancer walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are making strides against breast cancer. The American Cancer Society hosted an awareness walk and fundraiser at Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday morning.
The event included information on how to get screened and recognized survivors. Through its “Making Strikes” movement, the American Cancer Society has raised more than $136,000.