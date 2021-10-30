American Cancer Society holds breast cancer walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Dia de Los Muertos just around the corner, South Valley residents had the opportunity to take part in honoring their loved ones who have passed away. Ofrendas Comunitarias opened Oct. 8 at the Gutierrez Hubbell House History & Cultural Center.

Muertos y Marigolds, the organization that puts on the annual Marigold Parade, was not able to hold the parade in 2020 or 2021, so they opted to create an exhibit where the community could still take part in. The exhibit brings together over a dozen artists, community members, local organizations, and schools to honor and celebrate the lives of lost loved ones.