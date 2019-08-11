Ambercare hosts 2019 Health Fair and Blood Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local health and wellness professionals spread the word about how New Mexicans can stay healthy.

Ambercare hosted its Health Fair and Blood Drive in Albuquerque on Saturday. Locals got the chance to donate blood and to speak to professionals about various services offered year-round that can improve overall health.

“There are a lot of people in our communities here in and around Albuquerque, and really throughout New Mexico that are in desperate need,” said agency director Scott Geyer.

The event also included vendors food and music.