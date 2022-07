ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police has canceled an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Regin Gutierrez. Regin has been located and safe. No other information has been released about the Amber Alert. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, State Police issued an Amber Alert for Regin Gutierrez. They reported that it was believed he was abducted by 35-year-old Jody Ellis, his mother’s boyfriend. It is not known if police have arrested Ellis or if they are still looking for him.