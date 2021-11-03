Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old taken from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday evening for one-year-old Christopher Chavez, last seen at his home near San Pedro Dr. and Osuna Rd. The Albuquerque Police Department says Christopher was abducted from 4515 Sherwood Street NE sometime between 10:30 p.m. on November 2, 2021, and 8:30 a.m. on November 3, 2021, by his non-custodial-mother 17-year-old Lia E. Chavez.

APD says Christopher is twenty-three inches tall, weighing approximately twenty-two pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lia is described as five feet tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. APD says clothing descriptions, method of travel, and destinations are not known.

APD says details are still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the APD at 505-242-2677 or dial 911. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.