Amazon to build massive fulfillment center in Albuquerque off I-40 at Atrisco Vista

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon is coming to New Mexico. The retail and shipping giant is already building a massive fulfillment center in Albuquerque. Amazon is building a massive fulfillment center likely bringing around 1,000 jobs to the metro. The county says construction is already underway for the 465,000-square-foot, multi-level fulfillment center.

This is huge news for New Mexico and it really came as a surprise happening without the very public bidding wars that usually take place between cities when Amazon announces a new center. Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley says at the beginning of this year, Amazon approached Bernalillo County and then talks began about building a facility in the metro.

Bernalillo County approved $6.5 million for infrastructure improvements related to the project that is already under construction off I-40 and Atrisco Vista. County leaders say centers similar in size typically create 1,000 to 1,500 jobs. Amazon says the facility is expected to open in late 2021. County leaders also say they now calling the area the Upper Petroglyphs Industrial Park and Amazon will sit alongside FedEx, Shamrock Farms and Tempur-Pedic. Right now, New Mexico is the only state in the southwest without a fulfillment center, we’re currently sandwiched between two centers in both Phoenix and Denver.

O’Malley says that area right off I-40, minutes away from the Big-I and near Double Eagle Airport was a huge draw for Amazon. O’Malley says the small airport could soon be home to several huge Amazon planes. O’Malley says the addition of Amazon specifically at that location will help balance the currently disproportional amount of housing, compared to jobs, available on Albuquerque’s westside.

“What we have now is an imbalance, more housing so people have to cross the river and so, of course, any opportunity for some good-paying jobs. I think that’s a huge huge benefit for the area and the community, so I’m pretty excited about that,” said O’Malley.

There are some perks for Amazon employees including up to 20 weeks of paid maternal and parental paid leave They’ll also pay 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields regardless of whether the skill is relevant to a career in Amazon.

O’Malley says the county’s $6.5 million will pay for road improvements and lighting in the area. In a press release, the county says infrastructure improvement will include things like street extensions, installation of curbs, gutters, lighting and paving.

Amazon says the facility is expected to open in late 2021. It’s not clear yet when the company will begin hiring.

