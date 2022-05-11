ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon officials hosted tours of their new Albuquerque facility named ABQ1. They showed what happens after you make a purchase, with workers pulling items and packaging orders, as well as conveyor belts carrying packages that are ready to be delivered. The facility employs roughly 3,000 people but they also get some help from new, state-of-the-art technology, with robots moving around the fulfillment center getting packages where they need to go.

“We are actually the newest generation of fulfillment technology. So, we were the first fulfillment center to launch with the technology you saw here today,” said Dan Monson, assistant general manager.

Officials say thanks to the facility, they are able to offer one-day shipping to Albuquerque customers and also get more inventory out to other parts of the country.